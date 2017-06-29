Anadarko Petroleum +3% as Susquehanna makes positive valuation call

Anadarko Petroleum (APC +2.9% ) enjoys strong gains in early trading after Susquehanna initiates coverage with a Positive rating and a $60 price target, citing valuation.

While regulatory uncertainty in Colorado could provide near-term headwinds, the firm sees APC as attractively priced and offering a positive risk/reward in light of recent weakness.

APC hit an intraday 52-week low yesterday of $43.45 and have lost 35% YTD; shares have been particularly weak since the company was linked to a fatal Colorado home explosion incident near one of its old wells.