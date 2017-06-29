Credit Suisse sees 47% upside for Sportsman's Warehouse

Credit Suisse backs its Outperform rating on Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings (SPWH -0.2% ) in a fresh note issued this morning. Key snippets are posted below.

"The company uses an everyday low price strategy on key traffic items, allowing it to compete effectively vs. larger, more expensive destination stores, and mom and pops that buy through distributors, as well as vs. the lower selection mass merchants. Its convenience factor also narrows the competitive gap vs. AMZN in our view."

"The industry has started to rationalize over the last 12 months, after a period excessive store growth. Slower store growth for competitors and Gander's closing positions SPWH as an important distribution channel for vendors. SPWH has yet to see the margin benefits from its improving position, but we would expect it to as sales trend stabilize."

CS has a price target of $8 on SPWH vs. the 52-week trading range of $3.86 to $11.30. The stock traded hands at $5.44 at last check.