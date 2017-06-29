Cypress Semi and Arrow Electronics announce IoT development platform

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) and Arrow Electronics announce a new development platform aimed at helping engineers bring more IoT products to market.

Arrow provides backing for the Quicksilver kit featuring Cypress Semi’s WICED platform, which stands for Wireless Connectivity for Embedded Devices. The kit also includes Cypress’ 802.11n Wi-Fi microcontroller.

A second kit will include Cypress’ 802.11ac Wi-Fi microcontroller for richer media experiences.

The first kit launches in July and the second kit hits the market in Q4.

Cypress Semi shares are down 3.24% after gaining yesterday on an analyst upgrade.

Previously: Healthcare - Top 5 Gainers / Losers as of 11:00 am (June 29)