PAR Technology subsidiary announces new $10.9M U.S. Air Force subcontract award in Saudi Arabia

Rome Research Corporation an indirect subsidiary of PAR Technology Corporation (PAR -4.4% ) has been awarded a subcontract worth $10.9M from Scientific Research Corporation of Charleston, SC to monitor Paveway IV munitions, Stand-Off Weapons and F-15SA Critical Controlled Assets and provide Electronic Security Systems Manager (ESSM) operations at various Royal Saudi Air Force (RSAF) designated locations within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Commenting on the award, Matt Cicchinelli, President of PAR’s Government Business, stated that, “Our record of strong customer satisfaction is evidenced by this award. It also demonstrates our ability to grow into ancillary markets, which provides a new vein of opportunities to expand our service offerings globally. PAR is committed to maintaining high customer satisfaction in this new environment.”

Press Release