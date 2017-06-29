Physicians Realty Trust -5%; tenant issues, acquisitions, capital raise all in the news

The tenant of the 162K square foot Kennewick medical office building has stopped paying rent, and future payments aren't looking good. All told, it's expected to cost DOC $0.02 per share of normalized FFO in Q2.

In addition, the timing of the capital raises and putting that money to work is expected to cut $0.03 from normalized FFO in Q2.

The company has also inked another $735M of deals, including the Baylor Charles A. Sammons Cancer Center.

DOC also sold 20M shares overnight at a price of $20.40 each. The underwriters have an option to buy another 3M shares at that price.