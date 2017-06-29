Table games lift Nevada casinos in May

Casinos in Nevada reported that gaming win revenue increased 3.51% Y/Y to $991.60M in May.

Fiscal YTD revenue is up 3.83% to $10.55B through the end of April.

Revenue on the Las Vegas Strip increased 2.97% to $546.79M during the month, while downtown LV casino revenue rose 9.5% to $55.23M.

Total slots revenue increased 2.74% to $647M off a win percentage of 6.99%.

Games and tables revenue rose 5.00% to $344M off a win percentage of 13.74%. Roulette (+29% Y/Y) and baccarat (+13%) stood out.

At the state's sports books, baseball was a $6.6M winner for the house, but a lack of NBA playoff upsets led to a $4.4B basketball loss.

Nevada Gaming Control Board full report (.pdf)

