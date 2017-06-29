Icahn giving new AIG CEO some space - Bloomberg

Wanting to give CEO Brian Duperreault a shot at improving operations, Carl Icahn is backing off demands for a breakup of the company, according to Bloomberg.
This report comes one day after Duperreault said he's interested in using excess capital for acquisitions, rather than the previous strategy of aggressive buybacks.
AIG (AIG -0.3%) is up 8% since Duperreault - former CEO of Ace and Marsh & McLennan - in mid-April was first floated as the new CEO hire. It still trades at just about 80% of book value - a sizable valuation discount to peers.
