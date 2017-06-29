Gabriel Resources to seek $4.4B in damages from Romania

Gabriel Resources (OTCPK:GBRRF -4% ) will seek $4.4B in damages from Romania for losses related to its long-stalled Rosia Montana gold mine project in a claim that the Canadian miner plans to file tomorrow with the World Bank's settlement arm.

Gabriel, which has spent two decades trying to build the mine, says Romania's government has unlawfully blocked permits, disregarded existing license rights and ignored all requests for conciliation and negotiation.

The project was expected to produce 500K oz./year of gold over 16 years of operation, making it Europe’s largest gold mine; the company once was worth more than C$2.7B but its value has collapsed as the chance of the mine ever being built evaporated.