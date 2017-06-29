FDA OKs Sorrento's IND for non-opioid pain candidate resiniferatoxin, clinical trial in cancer pain planned; shares up 3%

The FDA has signed off on Sorrento Therapeutics' (SRNE +2.5% ) Investigational New Drug Application (IND) for resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid TRPV1 agonist for the potential treatment of chronic pain. The company intends to promptly launch a Phase 1b study in cancer patients with intractable pain, an Orphan Drug designation.

Resiniferatoxin, administered via epidural injection, directly interacts with nerve cells in the spine without affecting normal sensation or muscle function. Preliminary results from a Phase 1 study at NIH showed clinically meaningful reductions in pain and a reduced dependence on opioids.