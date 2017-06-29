JPMorgan: Altaba's best bet is discounted resale to Alibaba

Altaba's (AABA -2.9% ) best bet for monetizing its 15% stake in Alibaba (BABA -3.7% ) -- now Altaba's chief reason for existing, after Verizon completed its buyout of the rest of Yahoo -- is for Alibaba to conduct a discounted buyback, JPMorgan says.

That stake could be worth $76.5B by the end of 2018, the firm says, anticipating a 40% gain for Alibaba stock in that time frame.

The best-case scenario has Altaba selling its patent portfolio, minority investments and stake in Yahoo Japan (YAHOY +1.5% ), and then selling the rest to Alibaba in a tax-free deal.

Alibaba would have to go for that, of course, but it would be "accretive to Alibaba shareholders as long as the shares are purchased at a discount to market value," JPMorgan says. The firm has an Overweight rating on Altaba and price target of $65, implying 21.8% upside from today's lower price.