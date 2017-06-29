Disney/ABC reports solid gains in TV upfronts

ABC (DIS -1.3% ) says its upfront ad sales are beating its expectations on revenues and rates after pursuing a recent integration of Disney's TV sales force.

It's seeing CPM gains in the high single digits across all dayparts and cable, while late night and children's segments saw double-digit increases.

Revenues are up high single digits as well across the board, ABC says, and Disney/ABC are set up well for the scatter sales marketplace.

Digital spending rose nearly 20% Y/Y and "there was significant growth in the technology, pharmaceutical, financial services, insurance and consumer packaged goods categories."

NBC and CBS were reported to be seeking low double digits for gains in prime-time while ABC and Fox aimed for high single digits.