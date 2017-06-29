EU appeals against WTO ruling on Boeing

The European Union has filed an appeal against a WTO panel ruling earlier this month that largely cleared the U.S. of maintaining unfair support for Boeing (BA -1.1% ).

The case turns on whether Boeing complied with a 2012 decision that it had received billions of dollars of subsidies including aid from NASA and tax breaks from Washington state.

European planemaker Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) says the U.S. has not complied with the WTO's earlier decisions and claims it suffered $100B worth of harm when combined with a follow-up complaint.