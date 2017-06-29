Fitch Ratings weighs in on Walgreens after Rite Aid decision

Fitch Ratings affirms a BBB default credit rating on Walgreen Boots Alliance (WBA +1.2% ) after factoring in the company's decision to buy 2,186 Rite Aid stores, instead of the entire company.

The ratings agency says the move is neutral to its credit profile on Walgreens, but is seen as a strategic positive for the drug store operator.

"Given the significantly reduced purchase price, pro forma adjusted debt/EBITDAR is expected to remain around 3.3x, similar to latest 12-month levels (excluding funded debt associated with the proposed Rite Aid acquisition). Fitch expects adjusted leverage to remain near these levels over the next 24-36 months, absent further investment opportunities."

Full Fitch Ratings report on WBA