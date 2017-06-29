Instagram launches AI-backed offensive comment blocker

Instagram (NASDAQ:FB) launches an AI-backed offensive comment blocker and a multilingual spam filter, according to a company post.

Wired has a deep dive into the AI system backing the offensive comment blocker, which builds off a text classification system called DeepText that Facebook developed to help search for inappropriate content on the social networking site.

DeepText can analyze the context, intent, and source of words to differentiate spam from real content and hate speech from harmless comments.

A DeepText spam filter launched on Instagram last October.

Facebook has ramped up efforts to curtail hate speech using machine learning and creating counterterrorism partnerships for education and advocacy.

