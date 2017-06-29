Sinclair-Tribune deal likely forcing station divestments

Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI -1% ) has filed documents with the FCC detailing its plan to buy Tribune Media (TRCO -0.2% ) for $6.6B including debt, and the company will have to divest stations in 10 markets.

That's to comply with current station ownership rules, since overlaps would put the company about six percentage points above the maximum 39% of U.S. television homes.

The affected markets include Seattle, St. Louis, Salt Lake City, and Oklahoma City, among others.

As part of the filing, Sinclair is requesting that some stations be termed "failing" in order to get waivers to operate a duopoly in some markets. It's also asking to retain Tribune's satellite stations.