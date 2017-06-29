Alcoa still a top pick at Gabelli as sizable discount remains

Alcoa (AA +0.2% ) has slightly lagged the broader S&P 500 but Gabelli analyst Justin Bergner is keeping it as one of his top picks, as the stock "continues to trade at a sizable 35% discount to our $50 per share 2017 [private market value]."

Bergner likes Alcoa's cost competitive assets, noting that on the global cost curve, the company is first quartile in bauxite and alumina, and second quartile in smelting, while having hydro heavy energy assets and above average cast house exposure.

The analyst cites solid management, with well-respected old Alcoa CFO Bill Oplinger focused on cost and returns while CEO Roy Harvey adds youthful vigor after successfully restructuring Global Primary Products pre-split.

Potential catalysts that could close the discount in coming years include a Reverse Morris Trust with Rio Tinto or a merger with South32, Bergner says.