BAML sees clear skies for U.S. airlines

Bank of America Merrill Lynch issues a favorable outlook on U.S. airlines trends in a new note to clients.

"We estimate core industry RASM (ex-Easter shift) can remain steady through year end, but 3Q will likely be better for those with declining capacity and easier comps (LUV, DAL). We maintain our positive view on the group as margins expand and valuations are in line with historical ranges," writes analyst Andrew Didora.

Delta Air Lines (DAL +0.1% ) is rated at Buy with an upped price target of $71. Southwest Airlines (LUV -0.4% ) is also lined up at Buy and sees its price target moved up to $75.

