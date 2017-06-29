Stanford on go with clinical study to evaluate CHF's Aquadex in children with heart failure; shares up 50%

Thinly traded nano cap CHF Solutions (CHFS +49.5% ) is up on a healthy 17x surge in volume in response to its announcement that Stanford University School of Medicine's Department of Pediatrics has received an Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) from the FDA to conduct a 45-subject study assessing its Aquadex FlexFlow Aquapheresis System for the treatment of diuretic-resistant fluid overload in children with acute decompensated heart failure.

The objective of the study is to determine whether Aquadex can produce greater weight loss and a non-inferior rate of renal dysfunction compared to optimal therapy. Secondary endpoints include its effect on heart failure symptoms.

The company was formerly known as Sunshine Heart, which adopted the new name a month ago.