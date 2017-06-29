Illinois Senate minority leader to resign on July 1

"I have done everything I can do to resolve the state's budget crisis," says Christine Radogno. "If the solution will not come on my watch, I hope and pray that the governor, other legislative leaders, Democrats and Republicans in the Senate and House can find a path to solve the state's problems."

The state has deadline of tomorrow to approve a budget for the first time in two years.

S&P has warned of a downgrade to junk status if there's no budget by July 1.

Previously: Illinois downgraded again; S&P warns of 'negative credit spiral' (June 1)

