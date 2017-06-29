Rosneft sells 20% of Russian gas field to Chinese company for $1.1B

Rosneft (OTC:RNFTF) says it hopes to access China's domestic gas market after completing a $1.1B deal to sell 20% of a Russian gas field to Beijing Gas.

The field, located in east Siberia, has proved natural gas reserves of ~9.8B cm.

Rosneft also says it may build a liquefied natural gas plant in the far east using exclusively its own resources and gas reserves, although the base scenario for monetizing gas reserves in the Sakhalin-1 project remains building an LNG plant together with Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM).