NACCO Industries warns on suspension of Kemper County coal gasifier

NACCO Industries (NC -0.4% ) is headed for only a modest loss even after warning that long-term earnings at its North American Coal subsidiary would be hurt if Southern Co.'s (SO -1.7% ) decision to suspend operations of the coal gasifier at the Kemper County energy facility.

North American Coal's Liberty Fuels unit is the sole supplier of coal to fuel the gasifier at the plant under its contract with Mississippi Power; production levels at Liberty Fuels were expected to increase gradually and to build to full production of ~4.5M tons of coal annually beginning in 2023.