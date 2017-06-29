Exfo sees revenues fall and miss, offers light guidance

Exfo (EXFO -3.9% ) saw revenues decline and miss and provided downside guidance with its fiscal Q3 earnings.

A restructuring plan it announced in early May added $3.8M in charges but is expected to generate annual savings of $8M: "We should begin beneftting from our restructuring efforts in the fourth quarter, but the full impact will be felt in fiscal 2018," says CEO Philippe Morin.

EBITDA of $2.3M missed an expected $4.3M. Bookings hit $63.7M, and book-to-bill ratio is at 1.09.

Sales breakout: Physical-layer, $41M (down 2.5%); Protocol-layer, $17.7M (down 8.2%)

For Q4, it's guiding to sales of $58M-$63M (light of consensus for $66.6M) and EPS from -$0.03 to $0.01 (below consensus for $0.08).

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

