Bloomberg: Arconic quality issue marred Boeing 737 Max debut

Boeing (NYSE:BA) briefly suspended flights last month of its new 737 Max jetliner because of a possible flaw in an engine part produced by Arconic (NYSE:ARNC), Bloomberg reports.

The identity of the manufacturer was not publicly disclosed after the issue grounded the jetliner days before its debut.

The company that makes the engine, CFM International, recalled ~30 engines from Boeing to remove turbine discs forged by ARNC, slowing initial deliveries of the 737 Max, according to the report.

The revelation could prove another blow to ARNC, which is facing possible lawsuits for supplying panels linked to this month's deadly London high-rise fire.