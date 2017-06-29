Cara Therapeutics oral tablet version of pain candidate CR845 shows mixed results in mid-stage study; shares down 22% after hours

A Phase 2b clinical trial assessing an oral tablet formulation of Cara Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:CARA) CR845 in patients with osteoarthritis (OA) of the knee or hip demonstrated a statistically significant reduction in mean joint pain score versus placebo (p=0.043) in patients with OA of the hip who received the highest dose of 5.0 mg. In all OA patients treated with 5.0 mg, however, the reduction in mean joint pain score reduction of 35% fell short of statistical significance (p=0.111).

Patients treated with the 1.0 mg and 2.5 mg strengths did not experience significant reductions in mean joint pain scores versus placebo.

The company is also developing an IV formulation of CR845 for the treatment of uremic pruritis in kidney disease patients and postoperative pain.

Management will host a conference call momentarily to discuss the results.