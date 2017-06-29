Micron Q3 beats estimates, OCF doubled on year; shares up aftermarket

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) reports Q3 results with EPS and revenue beats. Revenue growth primarily due to 14% increase in DRAM selling prices and 17% increase in trade NAND sales volumes.

Non-GAAP gross margin was 48% due to lower manufacturing costs for NAND and DRAM and the lower selling prices.

CapEx was $1.27B and Micron ended the quarter with $4.93 in cash and short-term investments. Cash flow from operations more than doubled on the year to $4.9B.

Micron Technology shares are up 0.89% aftermarket after a rough day for semiconductor stocks.

