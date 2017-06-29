Global markets help Nike fly past estimates

Nike (NYSE:NKE) reports sales rose 7% in FQ4 to $8.7B on a constant currency basis.

Revenue by brand (ex-currency): Nike +7% to $8.1B, Converse +10% to $554M.

Nike running brand revenue rose 8% to $5.28B during the quarter, while Nike basketball brand fell 5% and the Jordan brand rose 13%. Sportswear revenue was up 17% to $8.59B.

Nike brand apparel sales increased 10% (constant currency) during the quarter, while footwear sales rose 4%.

Gross margin -180 bps Y/Y to 44.1% as higher product costs offset an improvement in selling prices. Analysts expected a mark of 44.3%.

The company's effective tax rate was 13.7% for the period vs. 21.2% last year. A high mix of non-U.S. revenue impacted the comparison.

For the full fiscal year, Nike digital commerce sales popped 30% Y/Y to help lift the DTC channel to a 18% gain in revenue to $9.1B.

"We’re putting even more firepower behind our greatest opportunities in Fiscal 2018. It will be a big year for NIKE innovation and we’ll bring those stories to life through deeper consumer connections in our key cities around the world," extolls Nike CEO Mark Parker.

Nike is due to give out future orders guidance on the conference call. The consenus estimate is +1.25% (constant currency). Futures orders in North America are expected to fall 6.1%.

