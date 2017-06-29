Stocks slide as tech losses mount

Stocks fell sharply as bearish sentiment in the technology sector deepened and outweighed gains in bank shares.

It was the worst decline in a month for the Dow and S&P, while the Nasdaq's 1.4% bashing brought the index below its 50-day moving average for the first time in two and a half months.

Tech stocks (-1.8%) were hit hard across the board. with mega-cap names such as Apple, Microsoft, Facebook and Alphabet ending with losses between 1.4% and 2.4%, and chipmakers were among the weakest performers.

The S&P 500 tech sector is up 16% YTD but has fallen nearly 3% in June as some investors question whether the run-up is overdone.

Only two sectors - financials (+0.7%) and energy (+0.1%) - were able to dodge the wave of selling pressure and finish the day in positive territory.

The VIX spiked 15% to its highest level in more than five weeks, although it is still only at ~11.5.

U.S. crude oil eked out a 0.1% gain to $44.76/bbl, but the settlement was a sharp pullback from the 1.5% gain early in the morning.

U.S. Treasury prices moved lower after inflation data from Germany came in stronger than expected, with the 10-year yield rising 4 bps to 2.27%; the U.S. Dollar Index also finished solidly lower, dropping 0.5% to a nine-month low.