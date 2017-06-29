Alkermes antipsychotic candidate ALKS 3831 successful in late-stage schizophrenia study, but weight gain may be issue; shares down 3% after hours

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) announces positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, ENLIGHTEN-1, assessing ALKS 3831 for the treatment of schizophrenia. The three-arm study compared the antipsychotic against placebo and olanzapine (Eli Lilly's Zyprexa).

The study showed treatment with ALKS 3831 produced a statistically significantly greater reduction in symptoms compared to placebo (p<0.001), the primary endpoint. Treatment with olanzapine also showed the same benefit versus control (p=0.004).

The company was not specific on the degree and incidence of adverse events, but stated that the most common AEs in both the ALKS 3831 and olanzapine groups were weight gain, drowsiness and dry mouth.

Investors appear cautious with the AE data since the main value proposition of ALKS 3831 is comparable efficacy versus olanzapine with less effect on weight gain.

Complete data will be submitted for presentation at an upcoming medical conference and for publication.