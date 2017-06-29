Enterprise Products to expand west Texas gas processing plant

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) says it is adding 300M cf/day of incremental capacity at its cryogenic natural gas processing facility currently under construction near Orla, Tex.

EPD says Orla II, a second processing train at the facility, will increase the capacity of the facility to 600M cf/day and double extraction of natural gas liquids to 80K bbl/day from 40K.

EPD says the Orla expansion will bring its total natural gas processing capacity to more than 1B cf/day and more than 150K bbl/day of natural gas liquids extraction capacity in the Permian Basin; the Orla II capacity is expected to be available in Q3 2018.