Michigan releases draft report on Enbridge Line 5 pipeline

The state of Michigan releases a report looking at how to deal with the spill risk of Enbridge's (NYSE:ENB) Line 5 pipeline that runs exposed underwater in the Straits of Mackinac between Lake Huron and Lake Michigan.

The report says replacing the exposed 1953 pipeline with a $30M underwater trench or a $150M tunnel would minimize or make negligible the risks to the line.

Shutting down the pipeline would lead to disruptions for ENB and the refineries it supplies, with the report estimating that Michigan residents would pay $121M annually more for gasoline and other refined products, while ENB would be stuck with $212M in abandonment charges.

As the report was issued, Michigan Attorney General Schuette called for the development of a “specific and definite timetable” to close Line 5.