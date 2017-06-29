Honeywell, Domtar reach $8.2M Superfund settlement with U.S., two states

The U.S. Justice Department and Minnesota and Wisconsin state governments say they reached an $8.2M settlement with Honeywell (NYSE:HON), Domtar (NYSE:UFS) and a privately held company to resolve a claim over natural resource damages at a Superfund site.

The settlement follows a complaint that the three companies are liable for discharges of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons at the site during the first half of the 20th century.

The site consists of 255 acres of land and river embayments located primarily in Duluth, Minn., and extending into the St. Louis River.