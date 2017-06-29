South Korean trade deals to send more U.S. natural gas overseas

South Korean companies signed a series of agreements this week to secure more U.S. natural gas for the country; in the latest deal, Sempra Energy announced an MoU with Korea Gas for development of the proposed Port Arthur, Tex., LNG liquefaction project that would be located along the Houston Ship Channel.

Meanwhile, Energy Transfer (ETE, ETP) secured an MoU with Kogas and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) to consider participating in the Lake Charles LNG Liquefaction Project.

Earlier this week (I, II), SK Group signed separate agreements with GE and Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) to bring gas to South Korea and other countries, and said it plans to invest $1.6B in the U.S. over the next five years to build its portfolio of domestic gas projects.

