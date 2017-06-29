Trump heralds U.S. "energy dominance," pledges end to Obama curbs

Pres. Trump declared a new age of U.S. “energy dominance” today as he outlined plans to roll back Obama-era restrictions and regulations.

The U.S. Interior Department will rewrite a drilling plan established by the Obama administration, with an eye toward opening areas in the Arctic and Atlantic oceans that now are off-limits to drilling - one of several initiatives Trump unveiled today in an effort to generate more energy exports and jobs.

Trump said his administration also approved construction of a new oil pipeline to Mexico, and would perform a complete review of nuclear energy policy and seek to address barriers to financing coal plants overseas, as well as opening up offshore drilling.

Throughout the week, a string of trade deals was announced that could lead to substantial exports of U.S. liquefied natural gas to Asia.

