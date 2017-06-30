RadioShack creditors file suit against Sprint

Sprint (NYSE:S) used confidential information from its alliance with RadioShack (NYSE:RSH) to open competing mobile phone stores, dooming the comeback by the electronics retailer, according to a lawsuit filed by RadioShack creditors.

The company emerged from bankruptcy in 2015 with a deal to co-brand about 1,400 stores with Sprint, however, by early 2017, RadioShack had returned to bankruptcy and is liquidating.

"We’re disappointed the creditors’ committee took this action, and we expect to defend the matter vigorously," Sprint told Seeking Alpha via email.