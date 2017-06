Economic data out of Asia

China's manufacturing activity accelerated more than expected in June, suggesting the world's second-largest economy continues to confound expectations for a slowdown.

The official manufacturing PMI rose to 51.7, compared to a reading of 51.2 in May.

Investors also digested economic data out of Japan, but local equities sold off, following the fall in tech stocks stateside overnight.

