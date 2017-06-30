Autoliv invests in ground transport VC fund

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) announces that it will make a $15M investment in ground transport venture capital fund Autotech Ventures.

The company says the investment in Autotech Ventures complements its innovation strategy, particularly in the areas of active safety and autonomous driving..

"The Autotech Ventures fund gives us a way to review a high number of innovative startup companies, particularly in the areas of automation and autonomous driving which are core to our strategy", says Autolive CEO Jan Carlson.

ALV +1.31% premarket to $110.39.

Source: Press Release