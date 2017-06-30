Illumina updates on cancer companion diagnostic test kit

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) announces that it developed a companion diagnostic test kit that interrogates 56 variants across the KRAS and NRAS genes in order to establish mutant status in a single test for metastatic coloerectal cancer.

"Through the Extended RAS Panel, clinicians will be able to identify patients with wild-type RAS genes who may benefit from treatment with Vectibix,” says Illumina Executive VP of clinical genomics Garret Hampton.

"This approval demonstrates Illumina’s ability to bring NGS to clinical diagnostics through the FDA Pre-Market Application process," he adds.

