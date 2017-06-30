Skyline Medical soars after updating on Streamway

Skyline Medical (NASDAQ:SKLN) issues an updates to shareholders.

The company says its most recent achievement was receiving notification that it can affix the CE mark to the Streamway system. The development allows Skyline to market and sell the Streamway in 32 European countries.

Skyline says that it's actively engaged in the process of assembling the proper distribution network and targeting specific markets to penetrate early.

A full European rollout of the Streamway system is expected to be completed by early 2018.

SKLN +18.32% premarket to $1.55.

Source: Press Release