Roche acquires diabetes tracking app developer

Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) announces its acquisition of diabetes management company mySugr, per Reuters. Financial details not disclosed.

MySugr creates a mobile app for diabetes patients to track important health metrics like blood glucose levels and medication schedule. Patients can then share the information with a doctor.

The app has over 1M users, according to mySugr’s co-founder, and availability in 52 countries.

The two companies have worked together since 2014 and the acquisition shows that Roche wants to improve its struggling diabetes business rather than selling the business.

MySugr’s platform will still work with other manufacturers’ blood glucose meters after the acquisition, but patients downloading the app will get Roche’s Accu-Check meters at no cost.

Providing a free meter will drive patients towards purchasing the more profitable test strips.