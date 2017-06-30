Futures rise on last day of Q2

U.S. stock index futures are all up by around 0.3% on the final day of Q2, after a sharp sell-off led by technology stocks.

Investors are also looking ahead to more economic data, with personal income and outlays, Chicago PMI and consumer sentiment being released this morning.

Oil is up 0.9% at $45.31/bbl, gold is 0.2% lower at $1244/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is unchanged at 2.26%

