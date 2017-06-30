Nike rallies after solid guidance, Amazon pilot update

Nike (NYSE:NKE) confirms that it sell certain products on Amazon under a new pilot program. The partnership will start with a small product assortment across footwear in the U.S.

"We're in the early stages, but we really look forward to evaluating the results of the pilot," said CEO Mark Parker on the conference call.

Nike guidance: The company says it expects FY18 sales growth in the mid-to-high single digit range. Global futures orders were reported as flat vs. +1.25% consensus estimate. FY18 gross margin is seen narrowing by about 50 bps.

Nike earnings conference call transcript

Previously: Nike beats by $0.10, beats on revenue (June 29)

Previously: Global markets help Nike fly past estimates (June 29)