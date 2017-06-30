Berkshire to convert stake in BofA from preferred to common

As promised by Warren Buffett some months ago, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) will exercise its warrants to buy 700M shares of Bank of America's (NYSE:BAC) common stock once the just-announced dividend increase takes place.

The exercise price will be $7.14 per share vs. BoA's current price of $24.56 ( up 1% premarket), and the move will make Berkshire (at 7%) the single largest holder of Bank of America.

Consideration will be the $5B of Bank of America preferred shares currently held by Berkshire.

Bank of America this week was approved for a hike in the annual dividend to $0.48 per share vs. the current $0.30. Buffett had said he would convert if the dividend rose above $0.44.