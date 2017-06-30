Precipio Diagnostics and Transgenomic close on merger

Precipio Diagnostics and Transgenomic (NASDAQ:TBIO) announce the closing of their merger.

Transgenomic has changed its name to Precipio following the deal closure.

Precipio’s stock is expected to commence trading on Nasdaq under the new ticker symbol PRPO on June 30, 2017 or soon thereafter.

"The union of Precipio and Transgenomic enables us to fulfill our vision of a world-class, innovative company dedicated to eradicating the pervasive problem of disease misdiagnosis,” says Precipio CEO Ilan Danieli.

Financial update: "Terms of the merger include the initial closing on a $1.2M private placement of preferred and convertible securities, out of a total authorized amount of up to $7M in preferred equity. Simultaneous with the merger, holders of more than $14M in secured debt have converted into equity, providing the combined company with a stronger balance sheet."

Source: Press Release