Analysts raise Micron price targets after earnings beat

Deutsche Bank increases Micron Technology’s (NASDAQ:MU) price target to $37 from $35 and maintains a Buy rating.

Analyst Sidney Ho notes that the company benefitted from a 14% DRAM average sales price increase on the prior quarter. Gross margin improvement and upside guidance also factored into the target increase.

Goldman Sachs raises Micron’s price target by three dollars to $33 and maintains a Neutral rating.

Analyst’s EPS guidance increases: FY17 now $4.59 (was $4.30), FY18 now $5.15 (was $3.75), and FY19 now $3.40 (was $2.75).

Cowen raises the price target from $38 to $40 and maintains an Outperform rating with analyst Timothy Arcuri noting the company’s likelihood to drive cash flows through next year.

Susquehanna raises the price target by three dollars to $38 and maintains a Positive rating.

Analyst’s EPS guidance increases: CY17 now $4.77 (was $4.49) and CY18 now $4.81 (was $4.42).