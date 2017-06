Bemis (NYSE:BMS) announces plans to cut 300 jobs, or ~5% of its global workforce, over the next three years as part of a restructuring plan targeting $55M-$60M in cost savings by next year.

BMS says it will close two manufacturing facilities, one beginning this year and the other in 2018; the employees of the plants would be transferred to other locations.

BMS says a review of its U.S. manufacturing operations was expanded to include its entire global business because of challenges in Brazil.