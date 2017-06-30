Germany gives social networks 24 hours to remove hate speech or risk fine

Germany passes a law requiring social networks to remove hate speech and misinformation within a set timeframe or face a max fine of €50M.

Social networks have 24 hours after posting to remove the banned content. Complex cases have a week deadline.

Last year, the government and social networks reached an agreement for the sites to self-regulate on removing the content but the government wasn’t pleased with the speed.

A report from the European Commission sided with the social networks, saying the sites were improving at content removal and that such short deadlines risked eliminating allowed content.

"We believe the best solutions will be found when government, civil society and industry work together and that this law as it stands now will not improve efforts to tackle this important societal problem," says a Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) spokesperson.

