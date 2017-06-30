Hain +9% with activist in the house

Shares of Hain Celestial (NASDAQ:HAIN) are flying premarket trading after Engaged Capital took a 10% stake in the company and stated it would seek board seats.

A natural thought is that the activist firm will push Hain to consider a sale, but JPMorgan warns that an outright sale of the company is unlikely (per Bloomberg).

Keep an eye on the sensitive food sector today for some extra volatility with the activist talk in the air, TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS), B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) and Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) in particular could be looked at by investors.

HAIN +8.59% premarket to $38.83 vs. a 52-week trading range of $31.01 to $56.99.

Previously: Engaged Capital discloses 10% stake in Hain Celestial (June 29)