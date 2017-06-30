Astellas submits sNDA for mirabegron in combination with solifenacin succinate 5 mg for the treatment of OAB

Astellas Pharma (OTCPK:ALPMF) announces the submission of a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) to the FDA seeking approval for the use of mirabegron in combination with solifenacin succinate 5 mg for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) with symptoms of urge urinary incontinence, urgency and urinary frequency. In the U.S., mirabegron and solifenacin succinate are marketed as Myrbetriq and VESIcare, respectively.

The sNDA submission is based on data from the global Phase 3 SYNERGY I, SYNERGY II and BESIDE studies. These studies included more than 5,000 patients with OAB, evaluated combination therapy with mirabegron and solifenacin succinate compared with each drug as monotherapy and placebo.