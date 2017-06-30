Zillow retreats from copyright accusations against blogger

Zillow (NASDAQ:Z) backs down from copyright infringement accusations the company made against a blogger using photos from its site.

The attempt earned widespread bad press that worsened after Zillow admitted to not owning the rights to the photos.

Zillow claims it wasn’t trying to shut down the blog.

"We acted out of an abundance of caution to protect our partners - the agents and brokers who entrust us to display photos of their clients' homes," says a Zillow spokesperson.

