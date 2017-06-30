Bayer lowers 2017 outlook as Brazilian crop unit struggles

Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) cuts its FY 2017 earnings outlook, citing high inventories at its Brazilian Crop Services business, a weak performance at its consumer health division and an unfavorable currency environment; shares -3.5% in Frankfurt trading after earlier falling as much as 5.6%.

Bayer guides 2017 adjusted EBITDA lower by €300M-€400M ($342M-$456M) mostly due to high stocks of crop protection products at the end of the harvest season in Brazil.

Bayer says its consumer health division is not performing as well as expected, without providing details, but the pharmaceuticals division and the Covestro plastics business are strong.

The reduced outlook comes as Bayer files a request for approval of its planned takeover of Monsanto (NYSE:MON) with European Union regulators.